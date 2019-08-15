Milwaukee Irish Fest

4 days of music, culture and family fun at the world's largest celebration of Celtic music and culture! Over 100 acts on 16 stages! Returning favorites like We Banjo 3, The High Kings and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and emerging artists such as Hermitage Green, Susan O'Neill, Elephant Sessions and many more. Plus games and activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Hours, Tickets, and more information available at irishfest.com

Tickets are $15 until July 1 online, $18 until August 1 online - save the most $$ by getting your tickets in advance!

View the entertainment line-up and schedule by visiting irishfest.com.