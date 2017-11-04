Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra: Woody Herman Preview Concert
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The Woody Herman preview concert will be featuring the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra and the UW-Milwaukee Jazz Ensemble. This will be a major opportunity for the community to be a part of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra’s donor program as well as experience highly regarded jazz musicians!
General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Music Majors (w/ID) – Free
