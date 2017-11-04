Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra: Woody Herman Preview Concert

The Woody Herman preview concert will be featuring the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra and the UW-Milwaukee Jazz Ensemble. This will be a major opportunity for the community to be a part of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra’s donor program as well as experience highly regarded jazz musicians!

General Admission – $10; Seniors (w/ID) & UWM Faculty and Staff (w/ID)- $10; Students (w/ID) & Under 18 – $5; Music Majors (w/ID) – Free