Milwaukee Lutheran Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Lutheran Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Lutheran Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Lutheran Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Lutheran Craft Fair - 2017-11-11 09:00:00

Milwaukee Lutheran High School 9700 West Grantosa Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222

A tradition for over 30 years, the Music Boosters of Milwaukee Lutheran High School present their annual Craft Fair and Bake Sale on Saturday, November 11 from 9am - 3pm in the school's gymnasium. Over 60 exhibitors of crafters and vendors will be on-hand! Admission is only $3 at the door.

Jump-start your Christmas shopping with One-of-a-kind gifts • Jewelry • Artwork • Hand-Sewn and Knit Crafts • Home Décor • Woodwork • Stained Glass • and more! Concessions will also be available.

Craft Fair proceeds will be used for the needs of the Choir and Band programs. (A Thrivent Financial Action Team Project.)

Info
Benefits / Charity, Festivals, Misc. Events
