Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00

Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Join the Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra as we play some of the best "mandolin-orchestra pieces from the early 1900's, as well as excerpts from Rossini's "Tancredi" and the Peer Gynt Suite by Grieg.

The MMO's director and world-famous classical guitarist Rene Izquierdo will start the concert with a solo guitar recital.

Info
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
4148034566
to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra - 2018-05-06 16:00:00