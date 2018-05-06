Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra
Plymouth Church UCC 2717 East Hampshire Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Join the Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra as we play some of the best "mandolin-orchestra pieces from the early 1900's, as well as excerpts from Rossini's "Tancredi" and the Peer Gynt Suite by Grieg.
The MMO's director and world-famous classical guitarist Rene Izquierdo will start the concert with a solo guitar recital.
