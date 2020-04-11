The Half Marathon course starts and finishes at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee and takes runners across the Milwaukee River, through the heart of downtown Milwaukee and over to the Lake Michigan Waterfront before journeying through Marquette University campus.

The 5K flows from the Fiserv Forum, through Downtown until reaching the the Lake Michigan Waterfront. From there, runners will turn around near the Art Museum before returning to Fiserv Forum and the festival.

The Milwaukee Marathon doesn't end at the finish line – the fun continues with an awesome after-party right outside the Fiserv Forum.

There will be music, food, drinks, vendor booths and giveaways to enjoy, plus appearances by the Bucks Beat Drum Line, Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Milwaukee Bucks Hoop Troop and Bango, the Bucks mascot.

In addition, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social and Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will be open for business offering great food, drinks, and views of the after-party!

If you've achieved an exceptionally low finish time at a marathon or half marathon in the past two years, we have a couple of perks for you! The first is a special Elite Runner Corral at the front of the pack to ensure you get a fast start right out of the gate. The second is a fully comped entry to this year's race!