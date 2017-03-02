Milwaukee Metropolitan Voices presents "My World of Disney"

Event time: 7:30pm Fri.-Sat., 3pm Sun.

From Snow White's Heigh Ho to Moana's How Far I'll Go , this family-friendly concert is sure to please. Children and adults share the stage to pay tribute to the giant of entertainment, Walt Disney, with song and storytelling. Join us as we celebrate 80 years of music that has become synonymous with comfort food. Children are invited to attend dressed as their favorite Disney character, and take part in the Mickey Mouse Parade that starts off Act 2.

To encourage children under 12 to attend, we are offering a special price of $10 per ticket. Students 12 and over and seniors are $15, general admission in advance is $25. You may use City Tins and other coupon discounts for this performance.

You fill the seats. We'll supply the comfort. Enjoy!

For info: http://milwaukeemetrovoices.org/

Price: To encourage children under 12 to attend, we are offering a special price of $10 per ticket. Students 12 and over and seniors are $15, general admission in advance is $25.