Milwaukee Mule Band
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
Milwaukee Mule Band at Mezcalero June 21 at 8 PM
Formed in 2018, Milwaukee mule bring high energy to rock the classics. Fresh takes on songs you forgot you knowBand members Johnny, Andrew, Travis, George, and Matt.
https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeemule/videos/335399493979040/
https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeemule/
Advance reservations call 414-897-8296
Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar
6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220
https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/
Info
Mezcalero Restaurant 6869 W. Forest Home Ave., Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Live Music/Performance