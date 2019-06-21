Milwaukee Mule Band at Mezcalero June 21 at 8 PM

Formed in 2018, Milwaukee mule bring high energy to rock the classics. Fresh takes on songs you forgot you knowBand members Johnny, Andrew, Travis, George, and Matt.

https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeemule/videos/335399493979040/

https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeemule/

Advance reservations call 414-897-8296

Mezcalero Restaurant and Bar

6869 W Forest Home Ave. Greenfield WI 53220

https://mezcalerorestaurant.com/

https://www.facebook.com/Mezcalero1/