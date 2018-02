Milwaukee Musaik presents: “March Winds”

“March Winds”

March 19, 2018 - 7:00PM

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music

The Milwaukee Musaik winds and pianist Jeannie Yu take you on a fascinating musical tour of Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Austria.

Program:

• Farenc Farkas: Old Hungarian Dances

• Leoš Janáček: Mládí (Youth) Suite

• Ludwig Thuille: Sextet in B flat for Piano and Wind Quintet, Op. 6

Performers: Jennifer Bouton Schaub, flute; Margaret Butler, oboe; Bill Helmers and Ben Adler, clarinets; Catherine Chen, bassoon; TBD, horn; and Jeannie Yu, piano.

Tickets and season details available at: WWW.MILWAUKEEMUSAIK.ORG

Contact: general@milwaukeemusaik.org

Events also available at: Eventbrite - search Musaik

*all programs and performers are subject to change

+ prices are flat fee, no additional charges!