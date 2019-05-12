Milwaukee Museum Mile Day

EXHIBITS • DOCENT-LED TOURS • KIDS ACTIVITIES • PRIZES • REFRESHMENTS

Enjoy art, history, and architecture on the Historic East Side during our 8th Annual MMM Day. Take mom out for Mother's Day brunch and head to any of our five museums for a Sunday afternoon filled with fun and stunning city views. Enter the prize raffles at each museum for a chance to win prizes. For more info, please visit: mmmday.org

EXPLORE OUR MUSEUMS:

Charles Allis Art Museum — FREE

Jewish Museum Milwaukee — FREE

North Point Lighthouse— Adults, $5 • Under 12 yrs., Seniors 65+ yrs., and Active/Retired Military with ID, FREE

MOWA at Saint John's On The Lake — FREE

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum – FREE

- - - - -

WALK, BIKE, OR RIDE THE FREE SHUTTLE:

The shuttle bus will run every 30 min. between all museums (begins at 11 a.m. at Saint John’s On The Lake) 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- - - - -

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/375895906335291/