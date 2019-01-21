What is Milwaukee Museum Week?

Milwaukee is rich in cultural assets and our museums and cultural institutions contribute to our vibrant community in significant ways. During Museum Week, it’s time to visit Milwaukee museums, experience all they have to offer, and to show your support for their important place in our community.

How can I be a part of Milwaukee Museum Week?

From January 21 through January 27, Milwaukee Museums will be offering special programs and events and everyone is invited to participate. From behind-the-scene tours and special deals to extended hours and exciting programs. View our Museum Week events calendar to learn about the special happenings, or just come out and show your support by visiting a museum.

Explore Museum Week Events