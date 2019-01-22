Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing

to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00

Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Over the last decade, John C. Eastberg, Executive Director of the Pabst Mansion, has produced three award-winning books on the subjects of Pabst and Milwaukee history. While the finished product is always perfectly polished, the path of its creation can sometimes take surprising twists and turns. Eastberg will take you through his process, reveal secret finds and share with you stories that have made each book that he has written an intriguing journey. He will also divulge insights into his most recent project, a multi-generational biography of the Pabst family.

John will be available after the lecture to personally autograph copies of his books that are available for sale.

Doors will open at 6:10pm.

Info
Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Museums & Tours
414-931-0808
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing - 2019-01-22 18:00:00