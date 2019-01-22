Milwaukee Museum Week – The Wondering Path: Extraordinary Tales of Research, Writing and Publishing

Over the last decade, John C. Eastberg, Executive Director of the Pabst Mansion, has produced three award-winning books on the subjects of Pabst and Milwaukee history. While the finished product is always perfectly polished, the path of its creation can sometimes take surprising twists and turns. Eastberg will take you through his process, reveal secret finds and share with you stories that have made each book that he has written an intriguing journey. He will also divulge insights into his most recent project, a multi-generational biography of the Pabst family.

John will be available after the lecture to personally autograph copies of his books that are available for sale.

Doors will open at 6:10pm.