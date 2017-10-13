The Milwaukee NARI Home & Remodeling Show will be held Fri., Oct. 13 – Sun., Oct. 15, 2017, at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with more than 100 exhibitors, all members of the Milwaukee Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). Exhibitors will be displaying the latest home improvement and remodeling products and services, including design/build, kitchens, decks, cabinets, windows, wall covering, bathrooms, lighting, landscaping, roofing, painting, fireplaces, siding and more.

There will be daily educational presentations and demonstrations by home improvement specialists, including Nick Kerzner, “The Construction Guru.” MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom will host a beer tasting Fri., Oct.13, at 6 pm, plus share tips for home brewing. The Show will also feature cooking demonstrations, with guests from Emerald City Catering, C. Adams Bakery, and Dinners with Class.

Special attractions at the Show include the Home Solutions Stage, Smart Home Gallery, a graffiti wall, and a Focus on Energy interactive lighting display. In addition, there are plans for the Sun., Oct. 13, football game to be broadcast throughout the show so that fans of the “Green and Gold” won't miss any action.

“Fall is the perfect time to focus on your home, getting it ready for winter on the inside and outside and starting the process of planning renovations for 2018,” said Diane Welhouse, CKBR, Milwaukee NARI Executive Director. “Whether you might be looking to update your furnace or remodel your kitchen, revamp your bathroom or wow your neighbors with a stunning addition, there is something for everyone at the Milwaukee NARI Home & Remodeling Show. You can discuss plans for your next home improvements with reliable contractors, and leave with ideas and connections to help make them happen.”

Hours on Fri., Oct. 13 are 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 14, and on Sun., Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance, and $10 at the door. Tickets for seniors, 60 and older, are $8, while children 17 and younger and active and retired military personnel with military identification are admitted at no charge.

For more information on the Home & Remodeling Show, or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory along with the booklet, Milwaukee NARI's Remodeling Guide, visit www.MilwaukeeNARI.org or call Milwaukee NARI at 414-771-4071.