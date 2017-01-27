Milwaukee NARI to Host Feb. 16 Job Fair at Home Improvement Show

Event time: 8:30am-11:30am

In conjunction with the 55th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis., the Milwaukee NARI Workforce Development Committee and the Milwaukee NARI Foundation will host a free job fair for those looking to secure a career in the home improvement and remodeling industry.

Scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 16, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m., the job fair will feature 30 different Milwaukee NARI members exhibiting opportunities for immediate employment. “This is an excellent opportunity to learn about and secure great jobs with good wages and benefits,” said Andy Pouchnik, Milwaukee NARI Workforce Development Committee chairperson and owner of Ironwood Builders in Muskego.

It is anticipated that positions in the following disciplines will be available:

â€¢ Cabinet Makers

â€¢ Carpenters

â€¢ Drywall Installers

â€¢ Flooring Installers

â€¢ HVAC

â€¢ Landscapers

â€¢ Painters

â€¢ Roofers

â€¢ Masons

â€¢ Plumbers

â€¢ Siding Installers

â€¢ Window Installers

â€¢ Designers

â€¢ Interior Designers

â€¢ Draftsmen

â€¢ Sales Representatives

“Whether you’re a journeyman, laborer, or hobbyist, if you have an aptitude for remodeling, and are willing to learn, this is a can’t-miss employment and career opportunity,” Pouchnik said. “If you have related skills and an excellent work ethic, Milwaukee NARI members are looking for you. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resume and a positive attitude, plus dress appropriately. The remodeling season is ready to boom and Milwaukee NARI contractors need workers today.”

Price: Free