Milwaukee NARI to Host Job Fair at Home Improvement Show

In conjunction with the 56th annual Milwaukee NARI Home Improvement Show at the State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis., Milwaukee NARI and the Milwaukee NARI Foundation will host a free job fair for those looking to secure a career in the home improvement and remodeling industry.

Scheduled for Thurs., Feb. 15, from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m., the job fair will feature more than 20 different Milwaukee NARI members exhibiting opportunities for immediate employment. “We are offering a tremendous opportunity to gather information about and obtain personally and financially rewarding careers in the remodeling trades,” said Chris Egner, MCR, CKBR, UDCP, CRPM, CCP, Milwaukee NARI President and owner of Four Seasons Sunrooms/Chris Egner Design-Build-Remodel.

It is anticipated that positions in the following disciplines will be available:

• Cabinet Makers

• Carpenters

• Drywall Installers

• Flooring Installers

• HVAC

• Landscapers

• Painters

• Roofers

• Masons

• Plumbers

• Siding Installers

• Window Installers

• Designers

• Interior Designers

• Draftsmen

• Sales Representatives

For more information on the job fair or the Home Improvement Show, or to receive a free copy of the annual membership directory along with the booklet, Milwaukee NARI's Remodeling Guide, visit www.milwaukeenari.org or call Milwaukee NARI at 414-771-4071.