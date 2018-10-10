Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents: Antiology

Music by John Glover, Words by Kelley Rourke

Inspired by the novel Eat the Document by Dana Spiotta

Featuring Andrew Wilkowske and Jack Forbes Wilson

“The point isn’t to win,” according to Nash, a key character in Dana Spiotta’s award-winning Eat the Document . A radical remnant of the 70s who now presides over an anarchist bookstore, Nash draws the disaffected youth of the 1990s into a shifting series of “collectives.” In this musical response to Spiotta’s novel, the team behind “Guns ’N Rosenkavalier” and “Lucy” explores the two eras – their language, technology, music and activism. With special guest Dana Spiotta.

Part book club, part concert, part opera, Antiology is what happens when you ask a talented singer what’s missing from his life, and he answers, “a hootenanny.”

Dates:

Wednesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM

Thursday, October 11, at 8:00 PM

Friday, October 12, at 8:00 PM

Doors open at 7:30

Tickets: $25 General Admission / $15 Students and Artists

Order online at http://antiology.bpt.me or by calling 1-800-838-3006

Location: Boswell Book Company

2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee

Stage Direction: Music Direction:

Jill Anna Ponasik Jack Forbes Wilson

Featuring Andrew Wilkowske as Nash

With The Anarchist Jam Band: Kat Wodtke, Monique Ross and Eva Nimmer.

For more information: milwaukeeoperatheatre.org

Contact: Jill Anna Ponasik, Artistic Director, Milwaukee Opera Theatre

jillannaponasik@gmail.com or 917.684.0512

Milwaukee Opera Theatre is Milwaukee’s micro-brewery for opera, proudly producing small batches of high quality, local lyric theatre. We tell stories through music...unconventionally.