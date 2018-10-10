Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents: Antiology
Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Music by John Glover, Words by Kelley Rourke
Inspired by the novel Eat the Document by Dana Spiotta
Featuring Andrew Wilkowske and Jack Forbes Wilson
“The point isn’t to win,” according to Nash, a key character in Dana Spiotta’s award-winning Eat the Document . A radical remnant of the 70s who now presides over an anarchist bookstore, Nash draws the disaffected youth of the 1990s into a shifting series of “collectives.” In this musical response to Spiotta’s novel, the team behind “Guns ’N Rosenkavalier” and “Lucy” explores the two eras – their language, technology, music and activism. With special guest Dana Spiotta.
Part book club, part concert, part opera, Antiology is what happens when you ask a talented singer what’s missing from his life, and he answers, “a hootenanny.”
Dates:
Wednesday, October 10 at 8:00 PM
Thursday, October 11, at 8:00 PM
Friday, October 12, at 8:00 PM
Doors open at 7:30
Tickets: $25 General Admission / $15 Students and Artists
Order online at http://antiology.bpt.me or by calling 1-800-838-3006
Location: Boswell Book Company
2559 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee
Stage Direction: Music Direction:
Jill Anna Ponasik Jack Forbes Wilson
Featuring Andrew Wilkowske as Nash
With The Anarchist Jam Band: Kat Wodtke, Monique Ross and Eva Nimmer.
For more information: milwaukeeoperatheatre.org
Contact: Jill Anna Ponasik, Artistic Director, Milwaukee Opera Theatre
jillannaponasik@gmail.com or 917.684.0512
Milwaukee Opera Theatre is Milwaukee’s micro-brewery for opera, proudly producing small batches of high quality, local lyric theatre. We tell stories through music...unconventionally.