Event time: 6pm - 12am

The Milwaukee Oyster Roast is an annual event held by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society featuring live music, fresh steamed oysters, southern style food, and a silent auction in a casual environment.

If you have any questions, please call (262) 785-4273 or email bridget.drufke@lls.org

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.mkeroast.org/home.html

Price: $100 per person