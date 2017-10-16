Milwaukee Pizza Week

× Expand Pizza Week header

The Shepherd Express is happy to introduce the Inaugural Pizza Week!

All week long from Oct 16-22 is a chance for you to sample some of the best pizzas Milwaukee has to offer as a part of a citywide celebration. Whether it’s meat lovers, margherita, classic pepperoni, gluten-free or everything in-between, this is a tasty celebration you won’t want to miss.

A portion of the proceeds from each pizza sold during Pizza Week will be donated by the restaurants to Hunger Task Force, Inc.. Hunger Task Force is Milwaukee’s Free & Local food bank and Wisconsin’s anti-hunger leader, providing food to those in need today and working tirelessly to end future hunger. Help support this great cause during Pizza Week. To learn more about how you can make a difference, visit HungerTaskForce.org.

Win Prizes!

Every day our pizza-loving staff will pick the best pizza pic for awesome prizes: