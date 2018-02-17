The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Food & Froth

Once a year, the Milwaukee Public Museum throws open the doors for our Food & Froth, a giant after-hours party. Think hundreds of craft beers, dozens of samples from local restaurants and caterers, live performances from local bands, and three floors of exhibits. Your ticket directly supports education programs, collections, research, and exhibitions at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Go VIP: Get VIP-exclusive early event access to the main event floors from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., plus VIP-only frothy fun in the VIP Room from 6:00 p.m. 'til end of event!

VIP Experience includes:

All night VIP-exclusive event space from 6 - 10:30 p.m., VIP-only unlimited food and beverage, including select VIP-only beverage samples and nonstop nibbles, early entrance –- a full hour of exclusive access -– to main event floors, commemorative take-home glass, beer and food samples on main event floors, live entertainment on main event floors

HOW MUCH:

VIP Admission: $135

General Admission: $75

General Admission Tickets include:

Commemorative take-home glass, beer and food samples on exhibit floors, live entertainment on main exhibit floors