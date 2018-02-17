The Milwaukee Public Museum’s Food & Froth

Don’t miss your one chance to tip back with a T-Rex, snap a selfie with MPM Snake, and cheers with Granny at her #frontporchpost!

Once a year, the Milwaukee Public Museum throws open the doors for our Food & Froth, a giant after-hours party. Think hundreds of craft beers, dozens of samples from local restaurants and caterers, live performances from local bands, and three floors of exhibits. Your ticket directly supports education programs, collections, research, and exhibitions at the Milwaukee Public Museum.