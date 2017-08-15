Milwaukee Punk Fest

×

For decades, older punk fanshave been arguing that the genre’s glory days are long over. Milwaukee PunkFest, however, can attest to the fact that there are still plenty of new ideaspercolating in the genre with its lineup of 60 punk acts scattered across fourvenues and six days. This weekend’s attractions include three nights of musicat The Local (Friday-Sunday), with Midwest punk bands Horrible, Court Cau$t,Dirty Reggae Punx, Tiger Sex and Northside Creeps, and a night of live comedyThursday at Brewed Café, featuring comedians Tyler Menz, David Louis, AJ Grill,Addie Blanchard and Carter Deems. Never let it be said that punk doesn’t have asense of humor.