Milwaukee Rally & H.O.G.® National Rally at the Harley-Davidson Museum

The party of the summer takes place at the crossroads of 6th & Canal over Labor Day weekend. Make plans to join the Harley-Davidson Museum August 29 – September 1 during Milwaukee Rally weekend for FREE live entertainment, the H-D Museum Annual Custom Bike Show, acres and acres of motorcycle thrills, and miles and miles of rolling sculptures.

The H-D Museum – where Harley-Davidson history and custom culture come to life – will serve as the central rally point all-weekend long. In addition to performances from a variety of national, regional and local musicians and artists – all for free on two separate stages – the H.D. Museum will come alive with stunt shows, pinstriping artists exhibiting their mastery, tattooers spilling ink to create that ultimate souvenir and so much more. All outdoor entertainment – including the live music – is free and open to the public.

This weekend also marks one of the final times you can take in the thrill, chills and spills found in the H-D Museum’s special summer exhibit, “Daredevils: A Century of Spine-Tingling Spectacles” before it closes September 8.

Plus, our Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) brothers and sisters are invited to Milwaukee for a family reunion – aka the H.O.G. National Rally. Make a pilgrimage to the home of Harley-Davidson and enjoy a great city with great friends. Save the date and look forward to a weekend full of riding and events in conjunction with the Harley-Davidson Museum – where H.O.G. members get in free – and the Milwaukee Rally. Not a H.O.G. member yet? Join now!