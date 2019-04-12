Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Casting Call - "A Christmas Carol" Young Performers

MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER

Seeks “Tiny Tim”

and Other Young Performers

For Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Tradition

A Christmas Carol

Milwaukee Repertory Theater seeks young performers of all ethnicities, ages 7-17, to perform in its annual production of A Christmas Carol. Each year, 15-18 young actors perform alongside seasoned professionals in a Milwaukee’s favorite holiday tradition.

Young performers who would like to audition should have their parents fill out the electronic submission form via Google Forms (link below). Access to a computer with a strong internet connection is recommended, but if you do not have access to a computer/internet, please feel free to call Artistic Administrator, Dylan Sladky, who will assist with the application by phone. Dylan can be reached at (414) 290-5391.

Please submit material by clicking the following link and filling out the Google Form: https://tinyurl.com/y8bdxc6h

All submissions are due by Thursday, April 25th, at 5:00 pm.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 27. Those chosen from submitted materials will be notified of an audition time and receive materials to prepare for the audition. Callbacks will be held later in the day. No one will be seen without an appointment.

A Christmas Carol rehearses Tuesday through Sunday, November 5 through November 23, and performs November 26 through December 24. Young performers will be required to miss school during tech week and for matinee performances. Please include all conflicts for these dates in the Google Form application or be prepared to list all conflicts when submitting directly to Dylan Sladky.

For additional questions, please contact Dylan K. Sladky, Artistic Administrator, atdsladky@milwaukeerep.com or via phone at (414) 290-5391.