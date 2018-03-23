Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: "Always…Patsy Cline" in Stackner Cabaret

Created and originally directed by Ted Swindley – based on a true story.

Licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline. All Rights Reserved.

Directed by Laura Braza

The Remarkable Friendship Between a Fan and a Star

Running Time: 2hrs with one intermission

Recommended Age: 12 and Up

Always…Patsy Cline is the true story of country music legend Patsy Cline’s remarkable friendship with devoted fan Louise Seger. Filled with two dozen unforgettable hits – including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin’ After Midnight” – Always . . . Patsy Cline celebrates the life and music of one of the most acclaimed vocalists of the 20th century.

After its record-breaking sold-out engagement in 2012, Rep favorite Kelley Faulkner (Guys and Dolls, Ragtime) will return to play the title character in Always…Patsy Cline. In one of our all-time greatest Stackner hits, Faulkner dazzled audiences and earned rave reviews like this one from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"Faulkner hits every note while singing more than two dozen songs doing justice to Cline's wide-ranging repertoire: honky-tonk and western swing; rockabilly and rock 'n' roll; two emotionally charged spirituals and Cole Porter's 'True Love,' which Faulkner renders with simple beauty."

Special Note: Always…Patsy Cline replaces the previously announced World Premiere of Mark Twain’s River of Song which has been delayed due to unforeseen performer conflicts. If you have tickets for Mark Twain’s River of Song replacement tickets will be sent to you soon. For any questions please contact the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490.