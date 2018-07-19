Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents the World Premiere production of Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower performed by the 2017/18 Professional Training Institute (PTI) ensemble this July 19-22, 2018 in the Stiemke Studio. PTI is an advanced actor-training program for students in 8th-12th grade who may have an interest in pursuing a career as a professional theater artist. The 2017/18 PTI ensemble features sixteen students hailing from fourteen different high schools who received free training from some of the top theater professionals in the world, culminating in this capstone performance of Lost Girl where they will be employed as paid, professional actors.

Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower, is a coming-of-age exploration of first love and lasting loss, asking what became of Wendy Darling in the years following her adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland, continuing the story of J.M. Barrie’s beloved character – the girl who had to grow up.

The World Premiere production of Lost Girl will be directed by Wisconsin native Ryan Quinn who directed the inaugural production of PTI’s So Thrive My Soul last year. It features costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma (Guys and Dolls), lighting design by Marisa Abbott (Sex with Strangers, Renaissance Theaterworks), sound design by Erin Paige (Always…Patsy Cline), and dramaturgy by Milwaukee Rep’s Literary Associate Deanie Vallone. The production is produced by Cortney McEniry Milwaukee Rep’s Director of Community Engagement.