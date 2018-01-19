] Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Black Pearl Sings! a musical based on real life events, in the Stackner Cabaret beginning January 19 through March 18.

Black Pearl Sings! stars Lynette Dupree (Film -Their Eyes Were Watching God) as Pearl, an African-American woman with an expressive voice and a passed down knowledge of spirituals and folk songs. Dupree’s co-star is Colleen Madden (longtime American Players Theatre company member) as Susannah Mulally, an ambitious song collector for the Library of Congress who is searching for something of her own.

Black Pearl Sings! is directed by Leda Hoffmann (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) and music direction by Abdul Hamid Royal (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill). Scenic design by Courtney O’Neill (Center Stage’s Twisted Melodies), costumes design by Lauren T. Roark (Utah Shakespeare Festival’s As You Like It), lighting design by Aimee Hanyzewski (I Love A Piano), sound design by Milwaukee Rep’s Sound Director, Erin Paige, movement direction by Signature Dance’s Company Director, Desiree Cocroft, fight choreography by Milwaukee Rep Associate Artist, Reese Madigan and stage manager Audra Kuchling.

Black Pearl Sings! takes place in 1933, when an ambitious song collector for the Library of Congress visit a Texas prison where she meets Pearl, an African-American woman with a soulful voice and steely spirit. Featuring more than a dozen beautiful a capella renditions of spirituals and American folk songs, Black Pearl Sings! explores what it means to be a woman in a man’s world, being black in a white world, and fighting for one’s soul in a world where anyone can be a commodity.