Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program

As a central component of its John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program, Milwaukee Repertory Theater announces its workshop reading series. Since 1958, Milwaukee Rep has premiered nearly 150 plays and musicals. Last season, The Rep announced the creation of the John D. (Jack) Lewis New Play Development Program to rededicate and increase The Rep’s commitment to creating new work by producing up to five new plays across its three theaters each season. The workshop reading series allows audiences a sneak peek at The Rep’s commissioned new plays in progress, as well as the chance to experience other new projects and writers under exploration.

This year’s workshop reading series includes new plays from national writers Martín Zimmerman, Larissa FastHorse, and Nathan Alan Davis, among others. “We’re thrilled to launch this exciting component of our new play development effort, eager to add the audience to the developmental journey of each of these innovative, bold projects, and to share some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theater—and many more in seasons to come,” said Brent Hazelton, Associate Artistic Director and Director of the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program.

New Play Development Play Reading Workshops

Most readings are free and open to the public and are held in locations throughout the community. For more information about the readings and to reserve your seat—attendance for these one-night-only play readings is limited—please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

The Call of the Wild- Monday, January 22, 7:00pm

Presented at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Adapted from the novella by Jack London and Directed by Ian Frank

Dramaturged by Deanie Vallone

Jack London’s novel tells the story of Buck, a princely St. Bernard mix who is kidnapped and sold into a dogsled team during the Klondike gold rush of 1897. To survive, Buck taps into long-dormant instincts as his epic adventures play out across the sublime backdrop of the Arctic wilderness. Confronted with this cruel and beautiful place, Buck unmasks a primal power that draws him inexorably closer to his ancestors: the wolf. But at what cost?