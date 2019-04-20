Milwaukee Repertory Theater Prop Sale
Milwaukee Repertory Theater 108 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Prop Sale
Saturday, April 20 from 10am – 2pm
For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, hats, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at “Get This Stuff Out of Here” prices on Saturday, April 20 from 10am – 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E Wells).
Items of note include: Furniture and lots of snowy Christmas trees from Christmas at Pemberley, wall art and glorious draperies and swags from The Chinese Lady, super modern table from Junk, baskets from Guards at the Taj, American flag window shades from All Night Strut, Christmas finery from Christmas Carol and Christmas at Pemberley, light fixtures from the Stackner Cabaret, set dressing, book cases, furniture, hand props, a couple of sad spinet pianos, newel posts, stair spindles and doors from many past productions, and so much more!
Doors open at 10am on Saturday, April 20. All sales are final and sold in “as is” condition. Payment by cash or check only. All sales are cash and carry, will not be held for pickup without full payment and must be removed from The Rep by 2pm the day of the sale. For further questions, please call the Milwaukee Repertory Props Department at 414-290-5354.