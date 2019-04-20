BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Prop Sale

Saturday, April 20 from 10am – 2pm

For the past two seasons Milwaukee Repertory Theater has been warehousing costumes, hats, shoes, accessories, fabric, props, set decoration, furniture, draperies, surplus tools, materials, stage equipment and specialty items from past productions and THERE IS NO MORE STORAGE SPACE LEFT. Everything is for sale at “Get This Stuff Out of Here” prices on Saturday, April 20 from 10am – 2pm in the Paint Shop at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E Wells).

Items of note include: Furniture and lots of snowy Christmas trees from Christmas at Pemberley, wall art and glorious draperies and swags from The Chinese Lady, super modern table from Junk, baskets from Guards at the Taj, American flag window shades from All Night Strut, Christmas finery from Christmas Carol and Christmas at Pemberley, light fixtures from the Stackner Cabaret, set dressing, book cases, furniture, hand props, a couple of sad spinet pianos, newel posts, stair spindles and doors from many past productions, and so much more!