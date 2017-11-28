Milwaukee Repertory Theater's "A Christmas Carol"

– Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s hit new A Christmas Carol adaptation, written and directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, is a tale of love, hope and redemption with just the right blend of beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets and eye-popping special effects. A Christmas Carol runs November 28 – December 24, 2017 in the Historic Pabst Theater. It is a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

A Christmas Carol cast features Milwaukee Rep favorite Jonathan Wainwright (Of Mice of Men, A Christmas Carol), reprising his role as Scrooge, portraying one of Dicken’s most recognizable characters. The cast also features returning actors Associate Artist Angela Iannone as Mrs. Fezziwig, Associate Artist Reese Madigan as Mr. Crachit, Rana Roman as Mrs. Crachit, Jonathan Smoots as Marley, and Deborah Staples as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Todd Denning (Optimist Theater’s Much Ado) joins the cast as Ghost of Christmas Present, Michael J. Farina (Man of La Mancha) as Mr. Fezziwig, Arya Daire (Writers’ Theatre Julius Caesar) as Belle, Jesse Bhamrah (2016/17 Emerging Professional Resident) as Fred, Christopher Peltier (Illinois Shakespeare Peter and the Starcatcher) as Young Scrooge and Ashley Bock (Want in A Christmas Carol 2016) as Tiny Tim.