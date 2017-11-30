Lakefront Brewery becomes the next home for the traveling art exhibition Milwaukee’s Beer Line. A collection of 1950s-era photographs, the show chronicles the little known history that ties together Milwaukee’s railroading and brewing industries. Using images from the Center for Railroad Photography & Art's Wallace W. Abbey Collection, the display shines a light on the impressive railroad the Milwaukee Road and the blue-collar labor force that heartily supplied the cities main breweries (Schlitz, Pabst, and Blatz) along what became commonly known as the Beer Line.

Join us at the Lakefront Beer Hall on November 30 for a night of drinks and cheer to celebrate the exhibition opening. From 6-8pm a special smoked lager called “Smokestack” will be served in collaboration with the exhibit. The beer will only be served while supplies last so don’t miss out!

For more information about the show Milwaukee’s Beer Line contact the Center for Railroad Photography & Art at hailey@railphoto-art.org. For more information on the exhibition opening contact Lakefront at chris@lakefrontbrewery.com.