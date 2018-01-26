Milwaukee's Finest is comprised of some of the best musicians in the tri-state area with a Blissful sound and vast genre of music produced sure to please any crowd we guarantee a mind blowing experience the best of Funk, Dance, Hip Hop, and Smooth Jamz SOUL!!! Live in The Alley Cat Lounge @8:30pm. No cover charge. https://www.facebook.com/Milwaukeesfinest

Enjoy dinner before the show – Reserve your table online at www.fiveoclocksteakhouse.com or by phone 414-342-3553. Voted Milwaukee’s top steakhouse & featured on The Travel Channel’s “Steak Paradise 3”.