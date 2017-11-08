Northwestern Mutual, along with tech education consultant Gufsky, are hosting Milwaukee’s FinTech Startup Week Edition on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at The Box. This MeetUp is free and open to the public.

The event will bring together financial technology experts and the broader business community to discuss topics such as internal innovation, talent, the MKE community, product mindset and business development in the digital age.

Those interested in attending can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/milwaukees-fintech-startup-week-edition-tickets-37808399942