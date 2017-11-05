Milwaukee's Largest Bloody Mary
Great Lakes Distillery 616 W. Virginia St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Sunday November 5th 10am-4pm
Drink for the hungry - a portion of proceeds from our Bloody Mary sales go to the Hunger Task Force, Inc.!
Free admission, but we do ask that you please bring non-perishable food to donate to the Hunger Task Force. For every 3 items of non-perishable food donated, guests will receive a free raffle ticket. We will also be accepting cash donations for the Hunger Task Force.
Raffles every hour!
*Bloody Marys from Milwaukee's Largest
*Deluxe garnishes
* The BACON Co. 's famous bacon sandwiches
*Raffles
*Other specialty drinks
*More food options in the works
*stay tuned for more details!
**Due to the large attendance at this event, there will be no tours on this day
The following is a list of preferred non-perishable items to donate:
• Canned fruit and juice
• Breakfast items, such as cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix
• High protein foods such as
- peanut butter, canned meats, canned beans and stews
• Canned vegetables
• Infant formula and baby food
• Dinner items - pasta, macaroni & cheese and potato mixes
• Lunch items such as canned soups or canned pasta items