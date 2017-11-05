Milwaukee's Largest Bloody Mary!

Sunday November 5th 10am-4pm

Drink for the hungry - a portion of proceeds from our Bloody Mary sales go to the Hunger Task Force, Inc.!

Free admission, but we do ask that you please bring non-perishable food to donate to the Hunger Task Force. For every 3 items of non-perishable food donated, guests will receive a free raffle ticket. We will also be accepting cash donations for the Hunger Task Force.

Raffles every hour!

*Bloody Marys from Milwaukee's Largest

*Deluxe garnishes

* The BACON Co. 's famous bacon sandwiches

*Raffles

*Other specialty drinks

*More food options in the works

*stay tuned for more details!

**Due to the large attendance at this event, there will be no tours on this day

The following is a list of preferred non-perishable items to donate:

• Canned fruit and juice

• Breakfast items, such as cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix

• High protein foods such as

- peanut butter, canned meats, canned beans and stews

• Canned vegetables

• Infant formula and baby food

• Dinner items - pasta, macaroni & cheese and potato mixes

• Lunch items such as canned soups or canned pasta items