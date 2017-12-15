Milwaukee’s Largest Holiday Office Party

The heart of the office holiday party season is upon us and in order to help celebrate, The Iron Horse Hotel is throwing their own “office party!" Guests and locals alike are invited to celebrate the holiday season with food, booze and wacky gifts. Smyth’s own Chef Joshua Rogers will be serving a free potluck buffet featuring classic comfort dishes including meatballs, pot roast, pasta salad, cornbread and more. The hotel’s lobby will sport a Makers Mark / Jim Beam sponsored Barrell Aged Cocktail Bar for guests to sip on a variety of cocktails. Guinness representatives will also be present offering personally engraved pints as a keepsake for the evening. No office party is complete without a White Elephant Gift Swap! Party-goers are encouraged to bring a gift to participate in the swap and exchange presents in classic Yankee Candle fashion.