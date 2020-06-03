Milwaukee's March for Justice

Join us as we peacefully march for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the many others who were unjustly taken from us.

*Please note: This event is organized by many of our youth. The ISM fully supports their program and encourages our community to participate. This is open to ALL. Please share and join us!*

We will start marching from the ISM - 4707 S. 13th.