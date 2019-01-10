Milwaukee's Newhall House Hotel and Third Ward Fires - History with Carl Baehr

Author and local historian Carl Baehr presents material from his new book, "From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee," at the Milwaukee Fire Historical Society and Fire Museum (1615 W. Oklahoma Ave.), focusing specifically on the Newhall House hotel and Third Ward fires, and those tragedies' effect on the city's Irish and Irish-American populations of the time. Free and open to the public. Books available for purchase and signing.