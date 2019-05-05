Milwaukee Sketch Club Collaborative Exhibit to Open at Inspiration Studios

“Art in any form emotes and invites feelings. The same can be said for life's experiences,” says Arlene Davey, whose acrylic paintings are part of a collaborative exhibit scheduled for May at Inspiration Studios. The Milwaukee Sketch Club Exhibit will feature thirteen artists and their varied body of work, exploring emotions and nature, using several mediums. An Opening Reception with the artists, free and open to the public, is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, 2:00-5:00pm at Inspiration Studios, 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. Refreshments will be served.

For those who can not attend the Opening Reception on May 5, the Milwaukee Sketch Club Exhibit will be available for viewing on Sunday, May 12 (2-5pm); Friday, May 17 (4-7pm), Saturday May 18 (2-5pm), Friday, May 24 (4-7pm), and Saturday, May 25 (2-5pm). A Closing Reception will also be held on Sunday, May 26, (2-5pm). Inspiration Studios is located at 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. More information is available at www.inspirationstudiosgallery.com