Join us for the first Milwaukee Spring Children’s Book Fair, 10:00–4:00 on Saturday, May 5, in Milwaukee’s lovely Urban Ecology Center–Riverside building. The unique focus of this book fair is to promote great books on environmental awareness and social justice, to share resources to inspire kids and families to get involved in activities to make the world a better place. The event will include a broad selection of books for sale, author talks, and in-person book signings by Wisconsin authors. The fair is hosted by the Urban Ecology Center and sponsored by Milwaukee publisher Crickhollow Books, an indie press celebrating its 10-year anniversary (2008–2018).