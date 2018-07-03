Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (6pm)

TUESDAYS (June - August) | 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Bay View is home to Humboldt Park , which features a beautiful band shell especially designed for acoustic excellence. From June through August, each TUESDAY evening, Bay View neighbors and greater Milwaukee guests gather on the vast hillside above the band shell to enjoy music performed by local musicians. The event runs from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each week.

Bay View Neighborhood Association puts on Chill on the Hill in partnership with the Milwaukee County Parks and our generous sponsors . This popular concert series was named People’s Choice – Best Venue by the 2013 WAMI Awards, and “Best Outdoor Concert Series” in 2010 by Milwaukee Magazine.

Humboldt Park is BYOP (bring-your-own-picnic), or patronize one of the many excellent food vendors that set up at Chill each week. The 2018 Food Vendors include Hue Vietnamese, Babe's Ice Cream, Streetza Pizza, Guanajuato Mexican, Gouda Girls, Tenuta's Italian, with a few special guests throughout the season.

Parking is available on the street. Please be sure to not park in front of park pathways and other rights-of-way. On dry nights, there is parking available for $5 on the grass to the west of the hill. Limited handicapped spaces located along the back side of the band shell.