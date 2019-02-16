Milwaukee Tango Presents: It Takes Three To Tango, The History of Tango Through Dance, Music and Theatre

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music 1584 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Jacques Saint Cyr, Maria Castello and Eric Olsen have created a performance that mixes music, dance and theater in a potpourri of Argentine Tango’s history. Cost is $15.00 Following the performance is a milonga, a dance party. All are welcome to attend.

Theater & Dance
