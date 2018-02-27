Milwaukee on Tap: How We Became Beer Capital of the World

Join historian John Gurda in Good City Hall for a lively look back at the beverage that made Milwaukee famous. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance via eventbrite with a limited number also available at the door.

Good water, abundant ice, and a huge German population made Milwaukee a logical center of the brewing trade. Within a single generation the city housed some of the largest brewers in America. Although beer was its most important product for only one year—1890—the “amber nectar” shaped Milwaukee’s character and cemented its image in the national consciousness.