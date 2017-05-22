Milwaukee Trolley Loop Aug 27, 2017 May 22, 2017 12:00 AM Back to Search Results Event time: 11am to 6pm × Thursdays - Sundays | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.June 1 - August 27414.562.RIDE | www.milwaukeedowntown.cominfo@milwaukeedowntown.comThis summer, connect to downtown Milwaukee’s festivals, museums,shops and events with the Milwaukee Trolley Loop. The 30-minute loop linkspassengers to all the major attractions through a 14-stop route and, best ofall, rides are only $1 per trip. So whether you’re an out-of-town guest of atourist in your own town, hop aboard and get acquainted with all the thingsthat make this city sizzle. Info Event Type Misc. Events Date & Time Aug 27, 2017 Aug 26, 2017 Aug 25, 2017 Aug 24, 2017 Aug 20, 2017 Previous Next