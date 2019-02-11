Milwaukee VA Creative Arts Festival

The Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center is seeking veterans in the performing and visual arts for the local creative arts festival in February, with a chance to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019, in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

While the contest is open to all veterans who get care at VA, many use it as part of their therapy to heal from post-traumatic stress and a variety of other health care concerns.

There are more than 100 categories in performing, visual arts and creative writing. Some of the art categories include: painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, paint-by-numbers, and leatherwork. Performing arts categories include dance, drama, music and more.

The local visual arts show is Feb. 11 in the third-floor recreation hall with judging at 9 a.m. and a reception open to the public at 11 a.m.

The local performing arts shows take place 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 in the recreation hall, with different acts for each show. It is open to the public.

Deadline to enter the visual arts show is Feb. 6. Deadline for performing arts, including all digital music or video files is Feb. 7.

The top winners go to the national competition, and many of those first-place winners are selected for the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival where the best work is displayed and veterans put on a two-hour stage show.

To sign up or more information, call Shep Crumrine at 414-384-2000, ext. 43997, or e-mail him at: Sheppard.Crumrine@va.gov.