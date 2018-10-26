Milwaukee Wave Open Tryouts

Prospective players are invited to open tryouts for the Milwaukee Wave, Milwaukee’s American professional indoor soccer team. A total of three sessions will take place over the course of two days on October 26th and October 27th. Tryouts are $75, and players are highly encouraged to attend all three sessions. Additionally, players should come to try out in good physical condition to not only standout, but also prevent injuries that could detour from one’s goal of making the team.