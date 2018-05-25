Join us as we celebrate all things Milwaukee! Come and experience local music, food and drink tastings, and an artists-and-makers pop-up shop. Make sure to buy plenty of tickets for our raffle featuring prizes and experiences from the Milwaukee area.

Now in its fourth year, So Milwaukee is a fundraiser for museum exhibitions and preservation. It began as an event in 2015 for our Public Places / Private Authority exhibition with the City of Milwaukee. The show featured architectural salvage from the City’s collection and stories of it's reuse.