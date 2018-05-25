So Milwaukee!
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us as we celebrate all things Milwaukee! Come and experience local music, food and drink tastings, and an artists-and-makers pop-up shop. Make sure to buy plenty of tickets for our raffle featuring prizes and experiences from the Milwaukee area.
Now in its fourth year, So Milwaukee is a fundraiser for museum exhibitions and preservation. It began as an event in 2015 for our Public Places / Private Authority exhibition with the City of Milwaukee. The show featured architectural salvage from the City’s collection and stories of it's reuse.