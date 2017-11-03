Annual traditions abound at this time of year, including one show that features hundreds of pieces in a visual grab bag of art.

Art*Bar’s “Mini: Tiny Art at Tiny Prices” exhibition is one where diminutive works line the walls of this Riverwest tavern-gallery-performance venue. The overall scale of the show is part of the charm, as is its changing nature. When works are sold they are replaced by new pieces so there is a constant influx of varied art. Stipulations govern the size of the pieces, as well as the price. Nothing is more than $100, and many are priced at far less than $50, making this a very economical way to find creative works for holiday gifts.

Every year, viewers find an array of styles ranging from picturesque landscapes and still lifes of solitary fruits, to abstractions, illustration and others that eschew traditional subjects. Overall, there is a high degree of quality of two-dimensional work, though seemingly fewer sculptures and three-dimensional pieces than in the past. For those interested in utilitarian objects, there is an array of ceramic pieces such as teacups. Interestingly, this year’s “Mini” exhibition seems to have a touch more of an edge and angst than in years past with a greater number of political and socially focused pieces.

There are noted artists who continue their presence in the exhibition, such as Mike Kasun and his singular paintings of birds. Fred Bell, with quiet still lifes, and Ari Rosenthal with photographic abstractions, are other established names in this field of work.

Some artists work on unconventional materials such as Jenny Anderson’s surrealistic sketching on the green-lined paper of a restaurant bill. These sorts of things seem ripe with stories of the imagination, but largely do not seem like personal statements of the artists. The works in this exhibition are generally intended to connect with the viewer, appealing to their sense of aesthetics or reflecting a common memory or idea. This is a show of art that indeed wants to come home with you for the holidays