Event time: 10am - 4pm Wed-Sat 12 - 4pm Sun

The Miniature World of Doug Witz features 18 slice-of-life scenarios created with polymer clay and painted or photographic backdrops to tell a story in 10-inch cubical environments. West Bend artist Doug Witz interprets the world with an eye for detail and unusual wit. Many familiar scenes may bring a smile or an epiphany moment. The public is invited to attend the opening party of both shows on Saturday, March 25 from 4 – 6pm at the museum. Artist Doug Witz will speak about his work at 4:10pm that day.

Price: $5 suggested donation