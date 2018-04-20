Miró: Original Lithographs, and, Surrealism in Mexican Art

Miró: Original Lithographs

This exhibition presents Joan Miro's personal symbols and innovative iconography. Through a suite of original lithographs created for his catalogue raisonne, Miro explores themes of the cosmos, nature, erotic energy, birds and other animals, Catalan identity, and freedom. Miro's constant abstract experimentation has been heralded as one of the most important in the history of modern art. His playful mark-making presents something unique to each viewer but is never anything but uniquely Miro.

Surrealism in Mexican Art

Influenced by early 20th century explorations of the human subconscious: a depiction of life, death, spirituality, the natural world, and the mind. Featuring artwork by: José Luis Cuevas, Antonio Díaz Cortés, Paco Huacuja, Miguel Castro Leñero, Mónica Flores Martínez, Alejandro Mojica, Teresa Olabuenaga, Arturo Secunda, David Alfaro Siqueiros, among others.

