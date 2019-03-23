Mise-en-Scéne Opening Night
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
March 23, 2019
7:00–9:00 p.m.
Celebrate the opening of Mise-en-Scéne, the new series of four exhibitions featuring contemporary art and installations that approach the world as a stage. The exhibitions include:
The Autotopographers
B-side of the Moon: Scott Reeder
Visionary Reality Outpost: Saya Woolfalk
Collective Consciousness: Mark Baum
The night will include music, performance, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.
Age 21+
$15 in advance/$25 general admission (free for members)
Visual Arts