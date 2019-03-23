Mise-en-Scéne Opening Night

March 23, 2019

7:00–9:00 p.m.

Celebrate the opening of Mise-en-Scéne, the new series of four exhibitions featuring contemporary art and installations that approach the world as a stage. The exhibitions include:

The Autotopographers

B-side of the Moon: Scott Reeder

Visionary Reality Outpost: Saya Woolfalk

Collective Consciousness: Mark Baum

The night will include music, performance, complimentary appetizers, and a cash bar.

Age 21+

$15 in advance/$25 general admission (free for members)