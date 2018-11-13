Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

November 13 – December 16, 2018, By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, Directed by Kimberly Senior, Quadracci Powerhouse, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Patty and Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E. Wells St. A contemporary hit based on a classic. Spend the holiday season with your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters as they gather at Pemberley, the stately home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy. In this clever and charming sequel to Jane Austen’s masterwork written by the most produced playwright in America in 2017, the bookish and oft-forgotten middle child of the Bennet family finally has her day. An unexpected guest sparks Mary’s hopes for independence and the chance to be the heroine of her own story. Told with exceptional modern wit and dazzling period style, this romantic comedy will delight Austen aficionados and newcomers alike.

Tickets start at $30.00 and subject to change. For updated pricing and to learn about Subscriptions, Senior, student and 35 & Under discounts visit our website www.MilwaukeeRep.com

Schedule: Tuesdays – Thursdays 7:30pm, Fridays 8pm, Saturdays 4pm/8pm, Sundays 2pm/7pm**Please check website for up to date info as date/time are subject to change.