"Missa Lutherana: The Beginnings of Lutheran Church Music"

Event time: 5pm

Celebrating the 500th Anniversary of the Reformation, Cappella Pratensis, specialists in 16th-century polyphony, surround a central music stand to read mensural notation from a single large choir book. The inclusion of chant as well as compositions of Heinrich Isaac and Adam Renner makes the case that Luther retained much more of earlier musical and liturgical traditions than is often assumed.

Tickets and info at

http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/cappellapratensis/

Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students